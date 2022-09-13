What happened to Kudus the last time he played against Liverpool

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

The last time Mohammed Kudus played against Premier League side Liverpool was actually his first time of playing in the UEFA Champions League.



The highly rated attacking midfielder had joined former coach Erik Ten Hag’s side and was ready to explode and show his craft to the world.



Mohammed Kudus made the starting line-up for Ajax and was deployed arrow head playing in a false nine role alongside Dusan Tadic and David Neres.



Kudus enjoyed a good start to the game from the blast of the referee’s whistle. The Black Stars player brought some liveliness to the game as dropped deep sometimes to contribute to midfield action.



However, in a tussle for the ball Kudus had a knee-to-knee collision with Liverpool defender, Fabinho which called for the attention of the medical team.



The Ghanaian had to be hobbled off the pitch as a result of the injury he sustained and was replaced by Quincy Promes in the ninth minute.



Ajax lost the game by 1-0 to Liverpool after an own goal from Nicolás Tagliafico.



Fans who had gathered in Nima, Accra to watch the game were reduced to tears as their star recorded a disappointing start to his UEFA Champions League campaign.



The midfielder never played the rest of Ajax matches in the UEFA Champions League that season until the 2021/22 season.



After the unfortunate incident on October 21st 2020, Mohammed Kudus has another chance to fulfil his dreams as Ajax takes on Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night, September 13, 2022.



