What did the local coach before Milo achieve? - GFA ExCo member quizzes

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo says that no local coach can handle the Black Stars.



According to him Ghana before appointing Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac had a local coach and what did he achieve?



This comes after several Ghanaians called for the exit of coach Milovan Rajevac who presided over Ghana's disastrous performance at the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



Ghana crushed out of the tournament after losing to lowly ranked Comoros Island 3-2 on Tuesday when many expected the Black Stars to win to qualify.



The Black Stars lost their opening game to Morocco by 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Gabon and losing 3-2 to the 132nd ranked Comoros Island.



Speaking in an interview with Darling FM, the football administrator stated that no local coach is competent enough to coach the Black Stars as things stand.



"We were using a Ghanaian Coach, what was his results?" he queried



"Sometimes, he asked management members to help him select players for certain positions.



"It's not official yet but President is planning to send some of our local coaches outside for attachment. Until then, No local Coach can handle the Black Stars team," he added.