What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria

International award-winning sports journalist with the British Broadcasting Cooperation, John Bennet has eulogized Ghana’s Mohamed Kudus for his performance against Nigeria on Friday night.



Ghana’s first leg encounter in a crucial Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification play-off ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25, 2022.



According to John Bennet who was in Ghana to cover the crucial derby between the two West African rivals, the 21-year-old AFC Ajax star proved promising with his performance on the night.



“Ghana have a new star in Mohammed Kudus. What a talent. Great future ahead of him. The crowd reaction to some of his skills and forward runs was brilliant to see. Fans favourite,” the international journalist wrote in a tweet.



The Black Stars of Ghana were dominant on home turf but struggled to hit the back of the net.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria on the other hand proved threatening a couple of times in the game as the Video Assistant Referee ruled out a penalty opportunity against Ghana in the last minutes of the game.



For John Bennet, “Ghana coped very well with Nigeria’s attacking lineup - particularly Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku doubling up on Victor Osimhen.”



The journalist noted that Nigeria, come Tuesday, will be gifted the confidence of home advantage while the Black Stars will have the opportunity to make do of a possible away goal in the second leg of the crucial encounter.



Mohammed Kudus lasted the entire 90-minutes on Friday night and managed some fifty touches in the entire game.



The central midfielder maintained a 90% pass accuracy and struck a single shot on target which took the genius of Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho to keep the ball out of goal.



Overall, Mohammed Kudus accrued a 7.4 rating out of 10 with his performance on the night.





One last thing - Ghana have a new star in Mohammed Kudus. What a talent. Great future ahead of him. The crowd reaction to some of his skills and forward runs was brilliant to see. Fans favourite. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) March 25, 2022

I thought Ghana coped very well with Nigeria’s attacking line up - particularly Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku doubling up on Victor Osimhen.



In the balance second leg. Nigeria will feel confident of winning on their home turf but remember the away goals rule! pic.twitter.com/GVtEoiZtAa — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) March 25, 2022