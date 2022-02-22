What a midfielder he is - South African coach raves over 'legendary' Muntari

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

South African coach Pitso Mosimane was amazed to see Sulley Muntari in action for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



The former Inter Milan star made his third appearance in Hearts of Oak’s 0-0 game against rival Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The 37-year-old was a delight to watch as he contributed to most of Hearts of Oak’s chances in the game.



Speaking to Joy Sports on the Super Clash, Pitso who watched highlights of the match was elated to see the UEFA Champions League winner in action for the Phobians.



“I saw that the legend is back playing for Hearts of Oak. Muntari, what a midfielder he is. It’s always a pleasure to watch Muntari play,” the head coach of Al Ahly said.



With 37 points, Asante Kotoko are seven points clear at the top of the League table, seven points ahead of second-placed Bechem United, and will enter the second round of the season with a comfortable advantage.



Hearts of Oak finished the first round with 25 points, 12 points behind Asante Kotoko and seventh in the League table. The 0-0 drew with Asante Kotoko on Sunday.