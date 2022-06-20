What Samuel Boadu said after Hearts of Oak's 4-1 defeat to RTU

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

RTU beat Hearts of Oak to escape relegation



Hearts of Oak end 2021/2022 season outside top four



RTU become second club to beat Hearts of Oak at home in 2021/2022 season



Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu was short of words after his team's 4-1 humiliating defeat to Real Tamale United (RTU) on the final day of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The Phobians ended the season terribly after losing their last four games making them finish 7th on the Ghana Premier League table and the coach was not impressed.



Admitting that the performance against RTU was shambolic and abysmal, a disappointed Samuel Boadu stated that they will do everything within their means to win the FA Cup in order to appease their fans for how bad they ended the season.



"It was very bad and I don't even know what to say but it's a game though it is very unfortunate for this to happen. We made a lot of mistakes in the game and we have seen that we have a lot of work to do," Samuel Boadu said in his post-match interview.



"The season has been very bad because we should have finished in the top four even though we weren't able to defend our title. We need to prepare well and win the FA Cup because I know the supporters are angry with us because of performance like this," he added.



The 4-1 defeat to Real Tamale United was Hearts of Oak's biggest defeat of the season.