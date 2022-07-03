What Sadio Mane said about Ghana after winning best African international award

Sports News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Sadio Mane wins Best African International award at Ghana Football Awards



Bayern Munich's new signing, Sadio Mane has revealed his deep affection for Ghana after winning Best African International at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards, which was held on Saturday, July 2.



Mane beat out former Liverpool teammate, Mohammed Salah and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen to win the award.



Because the 30-year-old could not attend due to Bayern's upcoming pre-season, his recorded acceptance speech was played.



In his speech, he expressed his joy at receiving the award and revealed his love for Ghana.



"I'm really proud and happy to win this award...And of course, I want to thank all the people who have voted for me, the people of Ghana and the whole of Africa for the support and prayers. Obviously, I would like to be with you guys and celebrate but I can't make it but enjoy your evening and I want to tell you something I love Ghana and hopefully, I will see you soon," he said



The former Liverpool midfielder had an incredible campaign last season, winning the 2021 African Cup of Nations with Senegal as well as two trophies at Liverpool in the 2021/2022 term.



He was crucial for Liverpool on their way to the UEFA Champions League final, which they lost to Real Madrid.



He was named 2021 AFCON's best player and finished the season with 27 goals across all competitions.



