What Randy Abbey said about Asamoah Gyan’s possible Black Stars return

Host of Good Morning Ghana, Dr. Randy Abbey, has advised Asamoah Gyan to sign for a Ghana Premier League side in the shortest possible time.



According to him, the move will allow him the opportunity to compete and prove to critics that he still has the prowess to score goals similar to what he did when he was in his prime.



Randy Abbey made this known while making comments on the August 17 edition of Good Morning Ghana.



“There’s one more week to the end of the transfer window in Ghana. He could sign for a Premier League club in Ghana and he has about two months to show [his prowess]. If he were to seek my advice, I will tell him to sign up for one of the premier teams. There’s still one more week to go for registration and use that period to prove that you can play,” he said.



“He plays a lot of tennis these days and its good. For the Asamoah I know, it is his mind. If he is determined to make the shape, his knee is okay…he should be fine but it is up to him,” he added.



Asamoah Gyan in an interview with BBC stated that he is working on himself to be ready for the World Cup.



Gyan told the BBC that he has been on a three-month fitness course to put him in shape for the competition set to start in November.



Asamoah Gyan believes that his talent is without question but he will have to address his fitness issues first.



“Anything can happen. It happened with Cameroon in 1994 with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play at the World Cup. I have been out for almost two years but I have not retired yet. I’ve been out due to injuries and shut down in my body but I just need to get my body back in shape. I’ve just started training and must see how my body will respond to competitive football. Talent wise everything is there already so I just have to prepare physically,” he said.



The comment by Asamoah Gyan has since spilt heads. While some believe he will be a great addition to the team considering his experience, others opine that his era is far gone, thus he should allow youngsters in the current Black Stars team to explore.



Meanwhile, former Black Stars international Christian Atsu has asked that Asamoah Gyan’s wish be granted.



“Honour @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 with his last wish,” he tweeted on August 16.



