What President Akufo-Addo told Samuel Boadu during Hearts of Oak visit

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo has pledged a GH¢1m donation to Hearts of Oak



He has urged the club to do well in the CAF Confederations Cup



Hearts will play JS Saoura on Sunday



Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 paid a courtesy call President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubileee House.



The visit which was a feature of the club’s 110th anniversary celebration saw the club present the trophies they won the in the 2020/2021 to the president.



The team was introduced to the president by board member and former MP for La Dade-Kotopon, Vincent Sowah Odotei.



The president in his opening remarks commended Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu for his exploits in the local league and urged him to keep the impressive work.



President Akufo-Addo advised to keep working hard and contribute to the growth of football in the country.



“The coach has become a very well-known figure in Ghanaian football. We have to encourage you to keep on going and help them and help Ghanaian football in general,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo who is a lifelong fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko said that he could not back Hearts of Oak to win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



He explained that Kotoko fans will not forgive him if he expresses goodwill for Hearts of Oak in the ongoing season.



“As far as the league is concerned, I have a problem. I think the people in Kumasi especially will be very upset if I said I wish you luck in the league. Nevertheless, I know you’ll do your very best and I wish you luck,” he said.



Come Sunday, November 28, 2021, Hearts of Oak will be in action against Algerian side JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup.



President Akufo-Addo who will be missing the game urged the Hearts players to give off their best and win the game.



To motivate the side, President Akufo-Addo made a GHC1million commitment to the club which he believes will help their campaign.



“I wish you the very best of luck on Sunday as a stepping stone to more success in the competition,”he said.