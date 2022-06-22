What President Akufo-Addo said when Memphis Depay visited him at Jubilee House

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FC Barcelona striker, Memphis Depay, on Friday, June 17, 2022, paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.



Memphis Depay arrived in Ghana for his summer holidays after playing in June's UEFA Nations League with the Dutch national team.



The Dutch striker was spotted together with Akufo-Addo a day after the player was welcomed to Ghana with traditional dancers at the Kotoka International Airport.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after meeting Memphis acknowledged the work that the footballer has been doing through his foundation as he encouraged him to do more.



He also urged other Ghanaians born abroad to come home and help build Ghana as the government has opened its doors to them through the Year of Return initiative.



Memphis Depay after his engagement with Akufo-Addo presented a signed Barcelona jersey to President Akufo-Addo with his jersey number and name written on the back of the replica.



Watch President Akufo-Addo's interaction with Memphis Depay in the video below:







JE/BOG