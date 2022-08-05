What Paul Adom-Otchere told his wife about Chelsea's Reece James

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's hard for men to find a wife who appreciates football but host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere has found one in his wife, Rosemary Otchere who loves to talk and watch football.



The former spokesperson for Asante Kotoko revealed that he discussed with his wife, the qualities of Chelsea’s player, Reece James.



Adom-Otchere claims to have told his wife that the English fullback is one of the most complete right-backs he has ever watched.



Speaking in one of his presentations on his show, the broadcast journalist disclosed that he often told his wife, Rosemary Otchere about the uniqueness Reece James.



Adom Otchere who waxed lyrically about the youngster professed that England has a gem in the Chelsea right back.



“I have been telling my wife, I have not seen a right back like Reece James, he is just fantastic,” Paul said on Thursday’s show.



He added ”the guy is so good, his body language is so calm, he shoots well. That is a big addition to the Three Lions. I think Reece James' real competition is Kyle Walker.”



Rosemary Otchere is the Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Export-Import (EXIM) Bank.



The couple have been married for close to two decades.



JNA/KPE