What Muntari, Essien, Laryea Kingston have said about Salisu, Inaki Williams, Lamptey, others

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah, and Patric Pfeiffer are the Ghanaian players born abroad whose nationality switches have been completed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) so far.



The GFA are reportedly in talks with a few others who are expected to complete their switch before the World Cup begins in November 2022.



There have been different views on whether the players switching nationality to Ghana are doing so out of goodwill or because of the pending 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Some have tagged the players as opportunists while others believe their quality is needed in the Black Stars for a big competition like the World Cup.



Here are five former Black Stars players who have shared their thoughts on the nationality switch issue.



Agyemang Badu



For Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, he believes the players linked to Ghana are great, but they need to switch nationality because they are willing to wear the Black Stars' colours.



"Great footballers and they are Ghanaians, so if the word is 'willing'. The second one is that if the coach needs them, why not? We need to beef up our team as well because we are going to one of the highest stages in world football, which is the World Cup," he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



He continued that augmenting the Black Stars squad with players born abroad would help Ghana at the World Cup.



"This World Cup will be the most difficult (as compared o previous years). Why am I saying this? We have five substitutes, and if your bench is not rich, it will be a disaster for you. So we need all the quality players on board, but the word is if they are 'willing'," he added.



Despite backing their inclusion, Agyemang-Badu said the aim is to build a formidable Black Stars side for all tournaments and not just the World Cup.



"We need to build a formidable squad that every country will be afraid of; not only for the world cup but 2023 AFCON qualifiers, which are crucial for us. So we are building a team not only World Cup."



Adam Kwarasey



The former Black Stars goalkeeper advised Ghanaian players born abroad to switch nationality to Ghana for the right reasons.



“They need to come for the right reason I’ll say. I know they probably want to experience the World Cup but I hope they come because they want to represent Ghana and not because they were not selected by another country,” the FC Oslo Sporting director told JoySports in an interview.



The Norway-born Ghanaian explained why it's important not to make World Cup the reason for a nationality switch.



“I think that’s number one – they need to be there because they want to play their hearts out for Ghana. Number two is hard because it’s been a while since I have been around, so I don’t really know how things are done in camp, but adjust quickly and do your best basically,” he added.





Sulley Muntari



Sulley Muntari admitted that Inaki and the likes switching nationality is good for the team. However, he advised that the motive should be more than just the World Cup.





"When we were playing, a few players came in to play for the Black Stars. Prince, Owusu Abayie, Adomah, and Kwarasey all came in. It's good that Williams and the others have decided to play for the team," Sulley said in his interview with Kwabena Yeboah on GTV Sports+.



"But it is not good for you to switch your nationality because you want to play in the World Cup. The thing is that Ghana is different and the same can be said about the Black Stars. So you can switch and come in and re-switch and go back because you might not go to the World Cup,".





Laryea Kingston



Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston was of full praise of Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey.



"Inaki has done very well in the Spanish league. He's played for every well. He's terrorised all the big teams in the Spanish La Liga," Kingston said as quoted by Footballghana.com.



"When you mention his name, he's made it so bringing him to join the team will boost the team a lot and not only him, Tariq Lamptey and the others."



He went on to entreat the FA to convince more Ghanaian players in the diaspora to pledge their allegiance to Ghana.



"We all have to convince them to come and play for us. They are playing well. They are Ghanaians like what we did with Kevin-Prince Boateng to come and play in the 2010 World Cup, I think it's something that will help us a lot," the 41-year-old added.



Laryea added that although World Cup may play a part in the nationality switch, the players love to play for Ghana.



"Everyone has his or her opinion but to the players, I think World Cup is a big stage for them and I'm sure that if the management tried to push and bring them early on I'm sure they will come because most of them especially Williams has done very well in the Spanish La Liga but he has not had the opportunity to play in the Spanish national team," Kingston said



"Also, one thing we should know, the GFA had not approached him previously. if they had approached him, he would come and play. It goes to the other players as well so for me I think it's not that they are taking advantage but they love to come and play for their country."





Michael Essien



The former Chelsea man welcomed Inaki Williams with open hands. He welcomed the Spanish-born Ghanaian on Twitter after Inaki announced his nationality switch on July 5, 2022.





