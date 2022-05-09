What Lionel Messi said about Asamoah Gyan in 2016

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has had recognition from many football greats due to his goal-scoring prowess.



In 2016, now seven times Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, added his name to the long list by heaping praises on Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup.



The Paris Saint-German superstar, speaking with 90MinutesExtra talked about his admiration of Asamoah Gyan.



"I like his hard work and dedication to his national team and his clubs."



Messi added that Gyan's goal against Germany at the 2014 World Cup is one of his favourites.



"I’ve watched him play several times and I really like the goal he scored against Germany in Brazil," he added.



The Argentina player concluded that Asamoah Gyan is one of the greatest goal scorers he has ever seen.



"I might say that, he is one of the greatest goal scorers I have ever seen."



Asamoah Gyan is a one-time BBC African Football of the year winner. He is the second-highest scoring Ghanaian at the African Cup of Nations, and the highest-scoring African at the FIFA World Cup with 6 goals.



The former Sunderland striker is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals. His record of scoring in 9 consecutive tournaments was equaled by Manchester United legend and 5 times Balon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021.