What Kotoko CEO said about coach Prosper Narteh Ogum for winning 2021/22 GPL title

Sports News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah has lauded the head coach of the side, Prosper Narteh Ogum for winning the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League



Prior to the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, the Reds unveiled Narteh Ogum on a two-year deal.



The gaffer joined the Porcupine Warriors from West Africa Football Academy [WAFA].



Having led the club to win the Premier League title in his maiden season, Nana Yaw Amponsah has lauded the trainer for his achievement with the club.



“Prosper Ogum is a good coach and when I decided to hire him, people questioned my decision but it has yielded the results we all want,” he said on Adom TV.



“I said I want to build a CHAN-like team and WAFA-like team and he has been able to live up to the expectation."



“We knew he is the best person for the job,” he added.