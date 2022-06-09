What Inaki Williams said about playing for Ghana in 2021

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inaki Williams agrees to play for Ghana



Inaki Williams and brother arrive in Ghana



Inaki and Nico Williams visit grandparents



Less than a year ago when Inaki Williams was asked about his decision not to play for the Ghana national team, the Athletic Bilbao forward said he felt more Spanish than Ghanaian.



The striker who admitted that the Ghana Football Association has been knocking on his door to play for the national team disclosed that there were some reasons underpinning his decision to snub the Black Stars and play for the Spanish national team.



Williams disclosed that while he loved Ghana due to his family roots, he identified more as a Spaniard from the Basque region of the European country.



“I’m grateful for where I grew and became who I am. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao. I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there …



“And my mum knows how people love football there: it’s quite something, and she’d be worried about me.



“When my mum’s angry, she swears at us in Ghanaian but we speak Spanish. When my parents came, it was English but we lost that. I could have a conversation in English but it’s not fluent now. When my grandparents call, I speak to them in Twi. I admire and love Ghana, the culture, food, and tradition.



“My parents are from Accra and I really enjoy going there. But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture’s here, and there are players for whom it would mean more. I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and who feels Ghana 100%.”



Following Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup 2022, Inaki Williams has reportedly made a u-turn and is ready to play for the Ghana national team.



Despite making just one appearance for Spain in 2016, Inaki Williams is still eligible to play for Ghana.