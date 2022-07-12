What Hearts of Oak and Kotoko have said about Dennis Korsah and Imoro Ibrahim

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have both responded to the social media battle banter about who is the better, between Dennis Nkrumah Korsah and Imoro Ibrahim.



Dennis Nkrumah Korsah of Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko's Imoro Ibrahim were the standout left-backs in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with both players staking claims in the Black Stars.



The performance of the duo for their respective clubs have ignited some form of debate on social media about who is the better between the two.



Asante Kotoko in their attempt to prove that Imoro Ibrahim was the best least back in the just-ended Ghana Premier League, released statistics of the 22-year-old defender.



The Phobians also replied by posting pictures of Dennis Korsah in the Black Stars camp to indicate that even Black Stars coach Otto Addo agrees that Dennis Korsah is the best left back in the country.



Dennis Korsah was invited for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the opening games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games.



See the tweets of both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko below:





???????????? | PLAYER OF THE DAY



Get to know more about the best left back in the country Denis Nkrumah Korsah @KojoKorsah19



Click on our @YouTube link to watch and know more about @KojoKorsah19https://t.co/3n4w0lVHmM#AHOSC#Phobia4Life#WeNeverSayDie pic.twitter.com/PwHY7l11ja — Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 11, 2022

???????????? | DENIS KORSAH



Hearts Communications - Denis, how many trophies have you won since you joined Glorious Accra HeartsofOak half way through the season?



Korsah - Hmmm.. Just ✌️ oooo,

The President Cup and the @MTNFACupGH.#AHOSC#PositiveEnergy#DontEverCompare pic.twitter.com/z10k4hxpeK — Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 11, 2022

