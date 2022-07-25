What Ghanaians said about Isaac Dogboe's victory over Gonzalez in the WBC final eliminator

Sports News of Monday, 25 July 2022
Issac Dogboe could face Rey Vargas for a World title bout
Isaac Dogboe last lost his World title to Emmanuel Navarrette
Isaac Dogboe secures a shot at World title after defeating Gonzalez
Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe, "the Royal Storm," became the proud son of the land on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after winning his much-anticipated bout against American boxer Joet Gonzalez.
Isaac Dogboe secured another shot at the world title in the featherweight division after defeating Joet Gonzalez at the Grand Casino Hinckley, USA.
The 26-year-old won the WBC final eliminator bout against Gonzalez on a split decision.
The fight was a bit close between the two, but two of the three judges on the day ruled in favour of Isaac Dogboe as they believed that the Ghanaian got the better of the American.
Ghanaians praised Isaac Dogboe for winning his bout and commended him for his fighting spirit to get back to the top after losing his title to Emmanuel Naverrtte two years ago.
Dogboe now has a chance to win another World-title as he could face WBC title holder, Rey Vargas.
Check out some of the reactions after Dogboe's victory in the post below:
