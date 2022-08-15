You are here: HomeSports2022 08 15Article 1603085

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

What Ghanaians said about Black Princesses second defeat in U-20 FIFA World Cup

Black Princesses lost 2-0 to Japan in their second game at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Black Princesses lost 2-0 to Japan in their second game at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

It was another disappointing day for Ghanaians in the ongoing U-20 Women's FIFA World Cup in Costa Rica as the Black Princesses lost their second consecutive defeat in the tournament.

The Black Princesses lost by 2-0 to Japan in their second match at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Two second-half penalties condemned the Black Princesses as Maika Hamano scored from the spot in the 62nd and the 72nd minute to give Japan a 2-0 victory against Ghana.

Black Princesses were reduced to 10 players when they lost by 3-0 to the USA in the first game.

The defeat means that the Black Princesses can only qualify by beating Netherlands 6-0 and hope that Japan will be the United States in the final group game.

The performance of the team has become a major concern as some Ghanaians took to social media to pour out their frustrations about the team's abysmal performance in the tournament.

