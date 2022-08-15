What Ghanaians said about Black Princesses second defeat in U-20 FIFA World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Princesses lost 2-0 to Japan in their second game at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

It was another disappointing day for Ghanaians in the ongoing U-20 Women's FIFA World Cup in Costa Rica as the Black Princesses lost their second consecutive defeat in the tournament.



The Black Princesses lost by 2-0 to Japan in their second match at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica.



Two second-half penalties condemned the Black Princesses as Maika Hamano scored from the spot in the 62nd and the 72nd minute to give Japan a 2-0 victory against Ghana.



Black Princesses were reduced to 10 players when they lost by 3-0 to the USA in the first game.



The defeat means that the Black Princesses can only qualify by beating Netherlands 6-0 and hope that Japan will be the United States in the final group game.



The performance of the team has become a major concern as some Ghanaians took to social media to pour out their frustrations about the team's abysmal performance in the tournament.



Here are some of the reactions about the game





Dem dey use The Black Princesses like Manchester United for the World Cup inside ???????? — Leo De-Graft???????????????? (@LeoDegraft) August 14, 2022

It looks like Black Princesses won't pick a point in Costa Rica.



Ghana lost to USA 3-0 and they were also beaten by Netherlands 3-0.



And Ghana is playing Netherlands in their last game ???? pic.twitter.com/CC8M78yxfu — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) August 15, 2022

Oh!!! Black Princesses down 0-1 to Japan. ????‍♂️ Hamano struck from the penalty spot in the 62nd min after Captain Susan Duah handled the ball in the box. Disappointing, especially because the Princesses have lifted up their game especially reacting well in defence. ???????????????? #U20WWC — Mirpuri (@InterBoy1908) August 14, 2022

In their last four FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup tournaments, the ???????? Black Princesses have failed to win their 2nd group game



Can they break the trend today? #U20WWC pic.twitter.com/E4WQUze9qb — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 14, 2022

The Black Princesses of Ghana ???????? taste another defeat against Japan . ????????



Ghana lost by 2-0 !!



They will play their last game against Netherlands on Wednesday ???????? #GTVSports #U20WWC pic.twitter.com/UHkTEEcbId — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) August 14, 2022

Full Time



Japan 2-0 Black Princesses pic.twitter.com/TBySB86Yf3 — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) August 14, 2022

The only thing Black Princesses have done best so far is scoring an offside goal. — OSBORNE (@Mista_Osborne) August 15, 2022

The Black Princesses can still qualify for the knockout round if they beat Netherlands and Japan beat USA with both games providing a six-goal swing in favor of Ghana.#U20WWC pic.twitter.com/yyrFu6aQLb — THE POINT (@thepointmedia1) August 15, 2022

#IncisiveNews

TheGhanaReport:



Ghana’s Black Princesses are on the brink of being eliminated from the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup after a defeat to Japan in the second group game. — Jay Bahd???????? (@Jay_Bahd1) August 15, 2022

Bad governance will affect everything including black princesses — Emmanuel Mensah (@shapyner) August 15, 2022

Black Princesses must not break 2012's worst Ghanaian record. At least get a draw in the last match.



This FA:

Blackstars at AFCON - worst

Hearts in CAF - worst by goals conceded pic.twitter.com/wbZw6BjP22 — Low Key ???????? (@DarlingKof1) August 15, 2022

@channelafrica1 The Black Princesses of Ghana failed to progress from the group stages of ongoing 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. @AurelieKalenga #channelafrica — Fikile Lengoati (@FLengoati) August 15, 2022

JE/KPE