What Gabon, Ghana coaches are saying about important Group C match

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Ghana faces Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2022



Gabon off to winning start at AFCON 2021



Black Stars determined to beat Gabon



Anicet Yala, the Assistant coach for Gabon and Milovan Rajevac, the Head coach of Ghana have been speaking ahead of their sides crucial game in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday, January 14, 2022.



Gabon won their first game at the tournament against Group C opponents Comoros on Monday, January 14, 2022.



Ghana on the other hand lost their first game to Morocco by 1-0 in their opening fixture.



Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Anicet Yala revealed that they have quality players at their disposal and they remain resolute in their quest for African glory.



According to him, the game would be difficult but is confident his side will do their best.



"We have 28 players at our disposal, and we will seek for solutions among the group. It's always good to count on players like Aubameyang. The group will be stronger. We will go into this game with the same determination as always. We know it won't be an easy game, but I believe in the quality of my players and their talent," Anicet Yala said at the presser on Thursday, January 13, 2022.



For the head coach of Ghana, Milovan Rajevac, his team are under pressure to deliver following their defeat but they will keep to their game plan.



He noted that their aim is to be more efficient and grab the maximum points.



"We will definitely keep our tricks and try to be more efficient. Our focus is on tomorrow's game and we are ready. It's true that there is a lot of pressure, but a coach has to know how to deal with all that. We are going into this game to get the three points,” Milovan Rajevac stated.



The Black Stars have met Gabon on 11 occasions since 1989 and Ghana has won 5, drawn 3 and lost 3 to the Panthers.



The game will be live on GhanaWeb TV from 6:00pm.




