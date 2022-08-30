What Callum Hudson-Odoi said after joining Bayern Leverkusen on loan

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English-born Ghanaian winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has promised to give his maximum best after joining German club, Bayer Leverkusen on loan from English giants Chelsea.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has joined the Bundesliga side on a season-long loan in pursuit of more playing minutes having been left out of Chelsea's matchday squad in the opening four games of the 2022/2023 season.



According to the statement released by Chelsea and sighted by GhanaWeb, they reserve the right to recall the player in the January transfer window.



Speaking after his unveiling, Callum indicated his excitement about the new challenge and revealed that Kai Havertz played a role in his decision to join Leverkusen.



"The move to Germany is really exciting for me, and I can still play in the Champions League with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. I will give my best."



"This combination is really attractive and I'm curious about the club, the fans, and the Bundesliga. Kai Havertz only told me good things about Bayer 04 in the Chelsea dressing room,” Callum Hudson-Odoi added.



