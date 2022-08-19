What Asamoah Gyan told Sports Minister about playing for Ghana without money in 2014

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has attributed Ghana's failure in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil to the over-concentration on money by the players.



Detailing the ordeal he went through to back down on threats of boycotting training before the first game against US, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said the players led by captain Asamoah Gyan told him they can't concentrate without their money.



According to him, he was very pained that the group of talented players lost sight of what they could have achieved for themselves by performing in the World Cup.



"They told them that they should focus and qualify from the Group because they are at the biggest stage in world football and I would personally make sure that they get the money and even ask the President to top it up."



"Asamoah Gyan was their captain and they told me that they cannot concentrate because the money issue has become a distraction to them and until they get the money, they can't concentrate. The money issue was the main factor to the problem we encountered in Brazil."



"They boycotted training before the USA game and they did the same before the last game against Portugal even though the President and Vice had assured them that they would get their money. They got the money, kissed it, and still couldn't win the game" Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM.



The Black Stars ended the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil without winning a single game in a group that had Germany, the United States, and Portugal.



