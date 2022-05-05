What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan received some kind and beautiful words from his three children in his LeGyandary book.



Frederick, Ohemaa and Raphael Gyan eulogized their father with Ohemaa recounting her best moment with her father.



Ohemaa said “The fun moments I had with my dad is when we went bowling together and he won against me. My dad is the best at bowling. He surprises me with lovely gifts on my birthday and visits me in the UK with some goodies. I love you dad and I am proud of you.



Frederick, the eldest, said he was elated when his dad first informed him about his intention to issue his autobiography.



“I was so excited when you told me you were going to publish your new book. It is so great to be a part of this historical event. It is not everyone who has an opportunity to have a father like you. You have shown us so much love and care. I want to say thank you and I appreciate you. You are a legend”.



For Raphael, his father’s goal-scoring exploits is what he loves most about him. He is proud of the achievements of his father and mentioned Gyan’s goal against Germany at the 2014 World Cup as his best.



“My favourite game that I have watched you play was Ghana vs. Germany at the 2014 World Cup. I was two years old then, but can watch it now at I'm nine. The reason why I liked it is because you scored against the Best goalkeeper in the world. I am proud of you dad and love you,” he said.



Amid pomp and pageantry, the LeGyandary was launched on Saturday April 30 2022 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



Among the dignitaries who attended that event are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, Abedi Pele and Stephen Appiah.











