Wetin we know about di 'diamond rush' for South African village near Ladysmith

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Local media dey report say, large crowds of pipo don gada for one South African village for KwaZulu-Natal province wia tori dey fly upandan say dem discover diamonds.



Videos wey dem post on social media show as pipo dey dig di ground in search of di precious stones.



Di provincial government also share one of di videos on Twitter and express concern over di "diamond rush".



Di statement add say e don "note with concern, reports of illegal mining activity wey dey take place for KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith".



Wetin dey happun?



Some of di videos wey dey circulate for social media show as large crowd gada for one open land area dey dig.



Plenti of dem dey dig through rocks and mud in search of wetin appear to be like glass stones but wey dem believe to be diamonds.



Some of dem tell Ladysmith Herald on Monday morning say dem bin dey try to dig as much as dem fit before goment arrive to take over di site.



Diamond or stones?



Local authorities never yet determine weda di stones be genuine diamonds.



Reports say di national department of minerals and energy don promise to send team - including enforcement and compliance units, plus geoscientists - to inspect di site.



Team from di council for Mineral Technology, Mintek and di Council for Geoscienc, GCS go also join. Di Mintek and GCS teams go include a geologist and dem go focus on establishing wetin exactly these items wey dem discover for KwaHlathi be.



