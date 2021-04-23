Wetin happun between Prophet Odumeje and Comedienne Ada Jesus before her death

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Founder of di Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry Inc. Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje wey many pipo sabi as "Indabosky" forgive di Nigerian comedienne Mercy Mmesoma Obi and her family before her death.



Dis dey come afta tori fly up and down say di Prophet no forgive her before she die sake of say e accuse di prophet of performing fake miracles.



However, di prophet during one church service wey e dey im Youtube channel wey e drop four days before her death announce say im forgive her and e don let go. He also dash her family one million naira to take support her treatment.



E say e shock wen di King of im village call am on top Ada Jesus mata. E say wetin go make di king of im village step into di mata, leave am wit no choice than to forgive her. He explain say di king call am for many days but im no fit pick as e dey prayers.



He add join say di Holy ghost don also dey follow am tok before den and e don direct am to forgive her.



He say everything wey dey happun na say because "e get God wey dey vex".



Di prophet wey sound pained and emotional say all wetin e ask from her na to bring prove of say im dey perform fake miracles. "Bring us evidences," Bring me di pipo una tok say we dey use lie for fake testimony".



He advise say e no good to dey tok wetin no you no sabi about pipo. Di prophet also add say im ready to give more financial support for her treatment.



