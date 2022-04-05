West African boxing heavyweight champion gets new management  

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: GNA

The West African Boxing Union (WABU) Heavyweight Champion Alhaji Osuman Haruna popularly known as “Sabo Mei Kidi” has unveiled a new management team of All for One Promotions and the New Fadama City (NFC) GYM under the Fadama Business Centre (FABUC).



Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Samed, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of All for One Promotions and Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, the CEO of New Fadama City (NFC) GYM under the Fadama Business Centre (FABUC), now share an equal stake of a 50-50 percent in the management of the National Boxing Heavyweight Champion.



Osumanu Haruna pulled a victory against West African rival Cyril John Martin over the weekend at the Cabic Big Fight Night inside the Idrowhyte Event Centre to claim the West Africa title.



The two managers have pledged to produce and promote more young Zango boxers within the Zango communities in Ghana to help alleviate poverty and find sustainable means of living in sports under the newly established Zango Boxing Academy (ZABOA) located in the premises of the NFC GYM at Fadama.



Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Samed currently manages over 20 boxers in Ghana, some of whom hold national and international titles such as Joseph Akai Nettey, a Royal Boxing Organisation (RBO) titleholder and National Light Flyweight Champion of Ghana.



Alhaji Osman told the GNA Sports in an interview that, boxing has transformed to be only a sports event aimed at entertaining the audience to a profession with huge financial rewards.



He said the new management would ensure that the talents and strength of young men in the Zongo Communities are re-directed towards a worthy venture.