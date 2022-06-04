Werder Bremen keen on signing Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Sports News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newly promoted Werder Bremen have made Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh a target in the summer transfer window.



Werder Bremen are looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season's campaign.



The FC St. Pauli midfielder has been impressive this season for the club scoring 12 goals in 29 appearances with nine assists.



According to reports by Bild and Hamburger Abendblatt, the Ghana international has received interests from Bundesliga sides Borussia Mochengladbach, Freiburg and Union Berlin.



Werder Bremen are looking to strengthen in the summer ahead of next season's Bundesliga and have made the 26-year-old their number one target.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh with his performance in the just-ended campaign is one of the top players in the Bundesliga II.



St.Pauli will be requesting over three million euros for the Ghana international who still have a year remaining on his current contract.



Following his heroics this season, it is clear the Boys in Brown will lose him in the summer even if they gain promotion.



"The fact is: He still has a contract with us until 2023. The fact is: I'm planning with him. The fact is: He feels very comfortable with us,” explains Timo Schultz to SportBild in an earlier interview. "But I've been in the business long enough and I know that there are always bigger and more solvent clubs that also buy players from us."



“Of course we also discussed the expiring contracts within the squad. I think you have to be professional enough to get away from the situation. We want to get maximum success. Everything else will hopefully be clarified as soon as possible.”



Daniel Kofi Kyereh is currently with the Ghana national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and will also be participating in the Krin tournament to be held in Japan.