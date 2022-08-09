Wenchi will soon form a local team - MP Haruna Seidu reveals

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

According to Mr. Haruna Seidu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wenchi, the town is committed to fielding a local football team to play in the Ghana Division One League for promotion to the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



According to him, the area's traditional authorities, opinion leaders, and the entire population all wanted to own a football team that would play under the name "Wenchiman" club.



“Though Wenchi has a lot of young football talents, there is no football team competing at the regional and national levels to create gainful career opportunities for them,” he told GNA.



Mr. Seidu made the statement on the grounds of an intercommunity football event on Sunday in Wenchi in the Bono Region.



Ten teams from various communities took part in the inaugural two-day competition, which was dubbed the "Awhiniekoko" gala and was organized by the Municipal Assembly's Sports Development Committee.



Mr. Seidu mentioned Asamoah Gyan, an illustrious son of Wenchi was “the heart of the Ghana Black Stars as not only its goal poacher but captain”, hence “my commitment is high to support young and talented sporting individuals in this area to reach the levels of Asamoah Gyan and the young Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan who is now playing for Roma in the Italian Serie A”.



Mr. Seidu provided a trophy for the winning squad, two footballs, and an unknown cash prize for outstanding players.