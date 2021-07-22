‘Welcome to Al Sadd’ – Andre Ayew joins Qatari side

Sports News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew is expected to be in Doha on Thursday, July 22 to complete a move to Al Sadd.



The Qatari side on Wednesday announced that they have reached an agreement to sign the Ghanaian star.



Andre Ayew had hinted of staying in Europe after parting ways with English Championship side Swansea City in June.



However, in that interview with Accra-based Joy FM, he had disclosed that offers from Asia and the Gulf are also on the table.



“There are a lot of things in the pipeline in various leagues. I feel that I have what it takes to play in the best divisions, whether it is in England or France or Italy… I don’t have a particular place [for now],” the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner said.



“There also offers coming in from the Gulf, the Asia side etc… So I need to take my time and make the right decision for me, but also for the nation with all we have coming ahead.



“I will take my time, look at it very well and hopefully, more sooner than later we will all be clear on something because I know that my fellow brothers and sisters, all Ghanaian people are waiting for that with a lot of impatience.”



It is rumoured that the 31-year-old will take $220,000 per month as per the deal.



