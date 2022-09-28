Week two of Ghana Rugby Barbarians Men and Women 15s ends in Accra

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: Ghana Rugby

The week two of the Ghana Rugby Barbarians Men and Women’s 15s games were played at the St. Thomas Aquinas School Pitch last weekend.



The event saw players from Greater Accra, Central, and Northern Region. They included new and old players blending with experience to showcase the beautiful game of Rugby.



The event started with the Get Into Rugby (GIR) activity. The GIR boys from Kanda Cluster of school and Alwaleed boys played a 7s game to cheer the event.

They exhibited their talents to show to the world the road to the future is at the grassroots. A Ghana Rugby-World Rugby programme, GIR, is a priority target for the development of the game of rugby.



The event continued with women’s 15s games between Accra Barbarians and Northern Barbarians which ended with 15 - 5 against the Northern Barbarians.



It was with joy to see the women passionate about the 15s games indicating that the future of women’s rugby in Ghana is bright and that includes the 7s games.



Finally, the Men played also the 15s game between the Greater Accra Barbarians and Central Region Barbarians with a score of 31 - 00 against the Central Region.







The women ended the day with a women's 7s game between Accra and Northern Region to complete the desire for all the categories of rugby.



An official from the National Sports Authority Mr. John Kennedy Koranteng who is also the former Technical Director of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, was there to witness the event.



Also, present to witness was the former Vice President of Ghana Rugby Football Union Mr. Ernest Hanson.



The organisers of the event were Ms. Rafatu Inusah of the National Sports Authority and Board Member of Ghana Rugby Football Union and World Rugby and Coach Educator, Ms. Anita Atieku a coach, Mr Rahman Salisu the National Team Manager, Mr. Jeffery Chiwanda the Head of Referees and a Coach, Mr. Prince Kweku Boamah, Mr. Percy Christian Adamson, Andre Hammond executive manager with Coach Lovemore Kuzorera advising.



The referees of the day were Mr Francis Donkor and Mr Jeffery Chiwanda.















