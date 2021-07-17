Week 34 Match Report: WAFA 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

WAFA ended the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season on a bright note after pipping newly crowned champions Hearts of Oak in Sogakope.



Youssifou Atte's brilliant second-half freekick marred Hearts' coronation at the Red Bull Arena.



Following the glitz and glamour that preceded the game as the Phobians were given a triumphant entry to Sogakope, it was befitting that they sold a good match at the Red Bull Arena.



In a cagey first half battle, that failed to produce a goal, it was Justus Torsutsey's long-range effort that hit the crossbar which was the highlight of the half.



But the Phobians dominated possession although they could not create any clear-cut Chance.



Watch highlights of the match below







The deadlock was broken after the break when midfielder Youssifou Atte curled in a beautiful freekick.



The goal sparked life into the game with WAFA enjoying most of the match, and Derrick Mensah coming close twice before one of his strike hit the post.



The victory now consolidates WAFA's position in the top four with Hearts suffering their first defeat in 13 games.