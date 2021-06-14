Week 29: Ashantigold sink Dwarfs, King Faisal keep survival hopes alive

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: GNA

Match-week 29 of the 2021 Ghana Premier League (GPL) has produced some surprising results at various league centres.



Seth Osei's second half strike for AshantiGold was enough to secure all three points for the Miners who returned to winning ways having lost their last three matches.



The win moved them five points away from the relegation zone and also stayed 10th on the league log with five matches to go.



King Faisal kept their survival hopes alive after beating the Great Olympics at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



Zubairu Ibrahim, top marksman for the 'Insha Allah' Boys struck early for the home side who held onto their solitary strike and moved them out of the relegation zone.



Umar Bashiru and Richard Berko scored for Karela United as they edged Legon Cities 2-0 at the CAM Park.



Karela United with this win do move into the top four with 46 points while Legon Cities stay in ninth on the table.



Two goals from Sam Adams and Bright Adjei saw Aduana Stars comfortably beat Liberty Professionals at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park while WAFA were held to 1-1 draw by Dreams FC at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.



Hearts would take on Medeama in Sunday's late action while Asanto Kotoko travel to Dawu to face bottom-placed Inter Allies.



Below are some results of week 29:



Bechem United 2-0 Berekum Chelsea



WAFA SC 1-1 Dreams FC



King Faisal 1-0 Great Olympics



Aduana Stars 2-0 Liberty



Karela United 2-0 Legon Cities



AshantiGold SC 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs



Elmina Sharks 2-1 Eleven Wonders