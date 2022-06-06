We won the game fairly – King Faisal’s Atta Kusi reacts to win against Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

King Faisal defender, Atta Kusi, has refuted claims that they played a match of convenience against Hearts of Oak in match week 32 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Insha Allah boys secured an important win against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Richard Akrofi scored the only goal of the game late injury time to help King Faisal’s chances of surviving relegation.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM, the 29-year-old said they won the game fair and square against Hearts of Oak.



“It was a must-win game and against Hearts of Oak, it was always going to be tough”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya.



“We didn’t play a match of convenience as being speculated. We created chances and they did as well. Look at the time the goal came in the 84th minute. By God’s grace we have 39 points and moved to the 13th position. We are in a comfortable position now”.



King Faisal has two more games to end the season against Real Tamale United and Legon Cities.