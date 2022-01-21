We won't take hasty decision on Milo - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has stated that his outfit will not be forced to make a hasty decision on the future of the Black Stars manager, Milovan Rajevac.



The Black Stars are reported to have arrived in Accra Thursday dawn from Cameroon after recording their worse performance in their 23rd appearance at the AFCON tournament.



There have been calls for Coach Milovan Rajevac to be sacked as the team prepares for the world Cup qualifiers.



Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, the FA President insisted ‘cool heads’ are required to make the best of decisions under the circumstances.



“When you go through this period, you need cool heads, you need to be calm and need to take decisive decisions that will help your enterprise.



“And from all the engagements, I am very positive we will be able to navigate our Black Stars and get back to winning ways and qualify for the World Cup with support from everybody,” the FA president added.