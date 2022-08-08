We will win the Premier League - Nana Aba Anamoah after Man United's defeat to Brighton

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Broadcast Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah is not bothered about Manchester United's opening day defeat in the English Premier League as she affirms her faith in the club to win the league.



Eric Ten Haag didn't have the perfect start to life at Old Trafford as his team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, August 7, 2022.



A first-half brace from Pascal Gross gave Brighton their first ever win at Old Trafford as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Graham Potter's team.



Reacting to the defeat, the staunch Manchester United supported called for calm as she stated that they will end the season with the English Premier League trophy.



"It’s just the first game. We will win the league," Nana Aba Anamoah tweeted after the game.



Manchester United will travel to the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2022, for their second game of the season against Brentford.



