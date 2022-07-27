We will unveil the best jersey in Africa - Hearts of Oak PRO brags

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak Communications Director, Opare Addo has claimed that the club's soon-to-be-released jersey for the new season is the best club kit on the African continent.



Opare's comment was in reaction to Asante Kotoko's new kit unveiled on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.



According to Opare Addo, no African club's new kit comes close to Hearts' let alone Kotoko.



"If we used superior adjectives to describe what we wore last season. I have seen what Kotoko has but with all respect to other teams, nobody's jersey comes close to what Hearts of Oak will have. Not only in Ghana but in Africa, mark it anywhere," he told Asempa FM.



"When we eventually launch the jersey everybody will know what we are talking about".



He continued that no Ghanaian club's jersey will beat the Hearts jersey with regards to design and quality.



"In terms of design, colourfulness, price, and everything. We are bringing a jersey that is ahead of what we wore last season and two seasons ago. No team in Ghana will beat Hearts of Oak's jersey this season".



Kotoko's home kit for next season is red dominant with white on the sleeves and neck, while the away kit is green with black strips in it and solid black on the sleeves and neck with yellow sides.



The jersey comes in a unique form in honour of the patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II whose image is at the left bottom of the shirt.



Hearts of Oak are expected to launch theirs before the start season starts.





