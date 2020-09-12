Sports News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

We will qualify for Africa U-17 Cup of Nations - Black Starlets coach Ben Fokuo

The Black Starlets of Ghana

Black Starlets coach, Ben Fukuo has assured Ghanaians that his team will pick one of the tickets for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations next year.



The team is preparing for the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations, which is a qualifying competition for Africa's juvenile tournament.



Ghana, two-time champions failed to qualify for the competition last year in Tanzania, putting pressure on the current squad to make an appearance at next year's tournament.



The team's preparations has been affected by the Coronavirus, after breaking camp in March, but coach Ben Fukuo is very confident that his side will make it to Morocco 2021.



"Yes, I can assure you that the materials I have now, I think despite we, having a short period to train and prepare for the tournament," he told Ghanafa.org.



"I’m assuring Ghanaians to support us and bring that love back because they’ll see a new U-17 team and nobody will disgrace them at the tournament. They’ll be happy and they’ll see us there in future competitions," he added.



The WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations begins next month in Benin.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.