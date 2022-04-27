We will not honour the return game against Army FC – Chase FC

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Chase FC head coach, Slomany Eben says his team will not honor the return fixture against Army FC in the Division Two League.



Fans of Army FC allegedly brutalized a supporter of Chase FC when the two teams played on Sunday at a venue in Tema.

Army FC emerged winners of the game with a 3-1 scoreline against Chase FC.



Chase FC coach Eben speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9FM alleged that supporters of Army FC who were military officers intimidated his team on their own grounds.



According to him, looking at the hostile attitude of the military officers he is uncertain if their security will be guaranteed in the second leg.

“We are not going to play away against Army FC. Looking at what they did even in their away game, we will not risk going to their home grounds. They should take the three points and three goals. We want to protect our players”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports.



“We will not wait for somebody to be killed before we take certain measures”, he added.