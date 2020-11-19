Press Releases of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Small Arms Commission

‘We will not be violent’ – NDC, NPP Effutu parliamentary candidates

Some personalities at the 'Ballots Without Bullets' event

Parliamentary candidates for both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have pledged their total commitment to peace towards the upcoming elections in December.



Speaking at an event dubbed “Ballots Without Bullets” organized by the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA), both candidates reiterated the need for a violent-free campaign and election in order for Ghanaians to continue to enjoy its peace and stability.



The Small Arms Commission took the “Ballots Without Bullets” campaign to the Effutu Constituency and met with two of the parliamentary candidates. The NDC candidate, Mr. James Kofi Annan, advised his followers to be law-abiding citizens and desist from any violent behaviour or acts that will put the name of the party in any disrepute.



“I do not want anyone following me to engage in any violence. You have to be law-abiding and to commit to peace. My party members and I commit to peace," he said.



According to him, a country’s development is dependent on the peace and stability that comes with it.



Also committing to peace was the incumbent Member of Parliament of the constituency, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin. The legislator who has been the Member of Parliament in that constituency since 2012 also called on his constituents especially his party faithful not to engage in any violent behavior at the least provocation.



He recounted how his involvement in the country’s democracy has also been nothing but peaceful.



“I do not think there is any other way for the people to express their views apart from the ballot box. Let me, therefore, say that I am committed to a peaceful election”, he said.



Speaking on behalf of the Small Arms Commission, the Executive Secretary, Mr. Jones Applerh revealed that the “Ballots Without Bullets” campaign is the Commission’s way of contributing to non-violent elections in the December polls.



He stressed the need for Ghanaians to be tolerant of each other’s views and opinions, and not resort to violence in order to have an opinion heard.



Both candidates were presented with plaques as a sign of their pledge to peace before, during, and after the elections.



The "Ballots Without Bullets" campaign is in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program and German Federal Foreign Office is a public education and sensitization program to educate the public on the need for peaceful and violent free elections.

