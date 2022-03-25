We will not be complacent against Ethiopia - Black Princesses coach

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: GNA

Ben Fokuo, Head Coach of the Black Princesses of Ghana will not be complacent in their game against Ethiopia, though the East African country is relatively weaker as compared to Ghana.



The national U-20 team would battle Ethiopia in the second leg of the final stage of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifiers.



The match would be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 27.



The Black Princesses go into the return fixture with a three-goal advantage and will need at least a draw to see Coach Fokuo and his team at the World Cup in Costa Rica.



Speaking ahead of the match, Coach Fokuo said, "We have psyched the girls about complacency going into the game. They know anything can happen in football, that is why we have made them aware that we have not qualified.



“They would approach the game like it is the first leg encounter. Complacency in a game can let you down so we are not taking chance at all."



Going into the match, the coach said the technical team would correct the mistakes which occurred in the first leg and remained confident the team would convincingly edge past Ethiopia to qualify to the main tournament.



"We won in Ethiopia but that is not all. My Technical team and I after we arrived watched the match against Ethiopia to correct some mistakes and I know we will win convincingly in the return fixture and qualify to Costa Rica.



"We are taking the match with all the seriousness it deserves and the fans should know we will go all out for the maximum points.



"The Ethiopians are very good in ball possession. They try to move to spaces and make sure their passes are through as well. We are not going to give them the chance to do that in the second leg encounter.



"We will make sure they don’t come and frustrate us at home. They are a very good side, so we won’t underrate them."



Two African countries would represent the continent in the biennial competition slated for Costa Rica in August 2022.