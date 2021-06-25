We will not allow Kuami Eugene to perform – Sam George backs Hearts Supporters

• Sam George is the latest Hearts of Oak fan to add his voice to the ant-Kuami Eugene campaign



• Hearts of Oak fans have vowed to stop the artist from performing at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday



• The artist was billed to perform on Sunday when Accra Hearts of Oak clash with fellow premier league title contenders Kumasi Asante Kotoko



Accra Hearts of Oak supporters continue to be relentless in their decision to deny an offer for reigning Ghana Music Awards artist of the Year, Kuami Eugene from performing at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Latest to add his voice to the anti-Kuami Eugene campaign is the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George who is also an avowed fan of the rainbow team.



Kuami Eugene who is a brand ambassador for a sponsor of both Kotoko and Hearts, was scheduled to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday when the two title contenders come face to face.



However, on the basis that the artist is a declared supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the National Chapters, a supporter’s wing of Hearts of Oak earlier this week announced that they were not going to allow the artist to perform on Sunday.



Adding his voice to the protest against the artist, Mr Samuel George in a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb reaffirmed the position of his fellow Hearts fans saying the musician should give up on any dream he has of performing at the home of the Phobians come Sunday.



“Accra Hearts of Oak belongs to the fans. We say we do not want Kwami Eugene to perform at our stadium on Sunday. He can perform at Baba Yara before they leave Kumasi or perform on their team bus but at our Accra Sports Stadium di3r, make them forget kraa. End of discussion,” the MP wrote.





Accra Hearts of Oak belongs to the fans. We say we do not want Kwami Eugene to perform at our stadium on Sunday. He can perform at Baba Yara before they leave Kumasi or perform on their team bus but at our Accra Sports Stadium di3r, make them forget kraa. End of discussion.????????????