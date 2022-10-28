We will need to be disciplined to frustrate, beat Hearts of Oak this weekend – Gold Stars coach

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Coach Michael Osei is confident that the team can upset Hearst of Oak in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.



According to the former Asante Kotoko gaffer, his team did not go on break since the league was suspended.



Although he insists his team is ready for the upcoming clash against the Phobians, Coach Michael Osei adds that Bibiani Gold Stars must be technically disciplined on the matchday to be able to get points off the opponent.



“We were already prepared, we were training, we didn’t go for break during the suspension [of the league]. Whether it’s early or it’s not early, we need to go for the game,” Coach Michael Osei told Radio Gold Talk Sport in an interview.



The Gold Stars coach added, “We have to prepare very well, psychologically, physically and mentally because it’s a game that we have to be tactically discipline so that we can frustrate them and get the points and come back to Bibiani.”



The match between Hearts of Oak and Bibiani Gold Stars will be played on Saturday, October 29, at the Accra Sports Stadium.