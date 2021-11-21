'We will make our fans proud this season' – Berekum Chelsea captain Jackson Owusu

Sports News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea captain, Jackson Owusu is confident that his outfit will make a meaningful impact in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Berekum-based club returned to winning ways after beating King Faisal to end their winless run in the ongoing season.



Atta Agyei's strike was enough for the Bibires to pick all points at stake last Friday.



Speaking after the game, Jackson Owusu said, “I am very happy we secured our first three points. My heart goes to the supporters for the massive support.”



“I can assure them that, we are going to make them proud. We are hoping for a better position on the league log,” he said.



Berekum Chelsea have suffered two defeats out of the four matches played so far.