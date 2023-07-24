We will leave a mark in Ghana football – Nsoatreman FC owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Owner and bankroller of Nsoatreman FC Ignatius Baffour Awuah says his outfit will compete and leave a mark in Ghana football.



He made the statement during the unveiling of the clubs newly appointed coach and general manager Maxwell Konadu and Eric Alagidede.



At the unveiling ceremony held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, Baffour Awuah, who is the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West Constituency expressed his side beating off competition from giants Kotoko and Hearts and perhaps clubs in South Africa and Uganda shows his side are not minnows in Ghana football.



He has therefore vowed his side will compete and leave a huge mark in Ghana football at large.



“Had it being money, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko could have snap him up. Hearts of Oak made contact but he decided to join us”



“Interestingly, it wasn’t only the two glamorous clubs that were yearning for his signature, there were clubs also from South Africa and Uganda who wanted him but we beat off competition to secure his services.



"We want to tell Ghanaians we have come to stay and that, we are not minnows in Ghana football, we are here to compete and leave a mark” he said.