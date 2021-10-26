We will invest over US$1 million in production of matches for 21/22 GPL – StarTimes

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

StarTimes Ghana is set to invest over US$1 million into the production of matches in the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



The outfit with its mother company in Asia has been a partner of the Ghana Football Association in the last few years.



During the 2020/2021 football season, StarTimes Ghana was the official broadcast right holders of the Ghana Premier League.



Looking forward to the new football season where the same outfit will be in charge of televising matches in the Ghana Premier League, StarTimes Ghana has said that fans can look forward to better coverage of games.



According to Akorfa Banson who is the Marketing Manager of StarTimes Ghana, they will invest over a million dollars into the production of the matches.



For the new football season, StarTimes Ghana has pledged to provide coverage for 150 matches in the Ghana Premier League.



While matches will be live on StarTimes, there will be one selected free-to-air game every weekend.