We will help Etouga win the goal king – Kotoko captain Abdul Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko captain Abdul Ganiyu Ishmael has declared support for his teammate Frank Mbella Etouga to win the Ghana Premier League goal king award.



With two games to end the season, Etouga leads the race with 21 goals, one more than Yaw who plies his trade for Ashantigold.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, the Black Stars defender insisted he and his teammates will do everything possible to help Mbella win the top scorer prize at the end of the season.



“Yes, we will help Mbella Etouga to win [the Ghana Premier League goal king,”



“Our goalkeeper [Danlad Ibrahim] will also win the best goalkeeper at the end of the season.



“If God permits [we will win every award this season in Ghana Premier League], he added



Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors will be crowned champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign on Sunday.



