We will do much better at AFCON - Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has promised a better performance from his team ahead of the Nations Cup in Cameroon.



The Black Stars were humbled by Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly, and the team has struggled to convince fans it can win AFCON.



However, the Serbian trainer remains optimistic ahead of the competition which begins on Sunday, January 9, 2022.



“At the AFCON, we will have the ability to play against some of the big teams like Morocco and Gabon. We have the opportunity to get to know the teams even better. But time is on our side for more matches, and we will do much better at the AFCON," said the Serbian trainer as quoted by CAFonline.com.



The Black Stars will be leaving Qatar for Cameroon on Friday, after three-week pre-AFCON camping in the Asian country.



Ghana has been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros Island.



The four-time African champions will begin their AFCON campaign with a game against Morocco on Monday.