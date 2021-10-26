We will do everything to come to Qatar for the World Cup - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew remains confident that the Black Stars will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year.



The 31-year-old, who plies his trade with Al Sadd in Qatar helped his new club win the Amir Cup last week.



Ayew is hoping to win more trophies with the Wolves as well as lead Ghana to the World Cup at his new home.



“We’ll do everything to come to Qatar knowing fully well that it will be very difficult. To be honest, we are ready, and I am confident that we will qualify," he said after the Amir Cup final.



The ex-Swansea star featured and lasted 80 minutes as the Qatari champions scooped their first trophy of the season.



“I am very proud today winning my first trophy with the team,” he said of the team’s 18th Amir Cup victory.



“The stadium was packed, and the atmosphere was electric. We’ve won the Amir Cup, and we’ll continue to try to win more trophies," added Ayew.



“The pitch was good, the stadium was good, and the fans were incredible throughout the game. What else can you do but amazing."



“I am very proud of the support that has been given to me, and I am delighted to see them here supporting me."