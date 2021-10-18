We will do everything possible to progress ahead of South Africa – Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has said that his team will do everything possible to secure qualification to the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars sit second in Group G after four rounds of matches and will have to beat Ethiopia and South Africa next month to emerge as Group G winners.



A victory for South Africa at home to Zimbabwe and a win for Ghana in Ethiopia will keep the status quo heading into the final group game in the West African country next month.



South Africa trainer Hugo Broos recently disclosed that his side will fight until they die in their quest of securing qualification to the final play-offs.



The Serbian coach reacting to the latter’s comment affirmed that the Black Stars is much hungrier going into the final two games in the group.



“This is normal because everybody wants to win so statements are statements and pitch is a pitch”



“We feel the same motivation and I think we are even hungrier for success so we have strong faith in our capabilities and in our unity and know what is at stake so we will do anything in our power to win these matches and go to the next stage” he said.







