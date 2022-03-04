We will contribute – Agyemang-Badu backs new Kotoko stadium project

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang has backed the Asante Kotoko stadium project.



Not long ago, the Chief Executive Officer of the Porcupine Warriors, Nana Yaw Amponsah stated that he will build a stadium for the club if he can get 100,000 supporters to contribute an amount of $100.



However, Agyemang Badu, who had stints with the club before his departure for greener pastures has expressed readiness to contribute to ensuring the stadium project becomes a reality.



“We are ready…we will all contribute. This is our CEO I know him very well.

“Per how I know him, he hasn’t done anything yet. He hasn’t even done ten percent of his job. He is capable of doing more. He can do it and I know him very well because he used to visit me when I was in Italy.



“They should give him the freedom and allow him to do the job.” He told Atinka TV.



“I am sure that he can. And we are ready to donate more than the $100” he emphasized.