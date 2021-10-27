We will continue to promote amateur boxing in Ghana - Silver Black Promotions

Boxing News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

The Chief Executive of Silver Black Promotions, Mr. Daniel Ablorh Sowah has reiterated his commitment to promote amateur boxing in Ghana.



In an interview on Power FM's Global Sports Preview show, He said, for boxing to regain it's recognition in Ghana, it has to start from the grassroots.



"If we have to do boxing, we have to start from the base, and if we're starting from the base then we have to look at the amateur boxing, because it's through the amateur that we get professional boxers and become world champions.



Looking back at Silver Black Promotions maiden boxing event held two months ago, he said the boxers distinguished themselves well, so the boxing community and the fans are calling for more. He assured boxing fans that there's going to be a boxing bout soon, titled Residence Hero.



"One Blow and Osu Lion gave a very good show. I think it's the performance and fight of the year. We gave them the platform and they did not disappoint us. All the fans can attest to that. So in December we will organise a boxing bout titled Resident Hero."



He explained that the upcoming boxing night will feature boxers such as Carl Lokko a.k.a Osu Lion and Nii Adjei Ago a.k.a Number One in an exhibition fight.



"We bear witness that Number One has thrown a challenge to Osu Lion and daring him for sometime now, so we have to give it a shot. Moreover the fans are calling for another boxing event from us. Gradually they are falling in love with the sports," he added.



Mr. Daniel Ablorh acknowledged the contribution of the media in Silver Black Promotions maiden boxing event and encouraged them to continue to help in the promotion of amateur boxing in Ghana.



Recognising the critical role that publicity plays in the promotion of amateur boxing, the Silver Black Promotions CEO said: “The promotions the media did for us took as very far. We don't take this partnership lightly. We're grateful to you. People started calling us because we were reaching them everywhere they are. We believe in partnership that works, so we will continue to work hand in hand with the media. We pray that they continue to partner us to promote amateur boxing in Ghana".