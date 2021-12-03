We will consider our options – South Africa FA reacts to FIFA ruling on Ghana game

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The South Africa Football Association has reacted to a ruling by the Federation of International Football Association on their petition against the outcome of the Bafana Bafana match against the Black Stars of Ghana.



South Africa petitioned FIFA with a flurry of allegations, seeking a replay of the game that was played at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 14, 2021.



FIFA in its ruling said that the complaint fell short of the requirement stated under article 46 of its code of ethics.



“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art.46 of FIFA Disciplinary Code & art.14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said.



But in a quick response, the South African FA said that it has taken notice of the ruling and act in due course.



“The South African Football Association (SAFA) will consider its options after the world football governing body (FIFA) dismissed its protest following Bafana Bafana’s controversial 1-0 loss to the Black Stars of Ghana last month.



“SAFA CEO, Advocate Tebogo Monthlante said once SAFA gets reasons for the outcome, will sit down and weigh its options.



“We have received the decision without details and we will request FIFA for the reasons and consider our options.”



